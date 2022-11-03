Lenovo Group Q2 Pre-tax Profit Falls; Sets Interim Dividend

(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK), an electronic and technology firm, on Thursday posted a decline in pre-tax earnings for the second quarter amidst weak revenues.

Pre-tax income stood at $710 million as against $742 million of last year.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company reported a profit attributable to equity holders of $541 million or 4.23 cents per share, 6 percent higher than $512 million or 3.96 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding items, profit attributable to equity holders was flat at $591 million, compared with the previous year period.

Operating income, however, rose to $851 million from $817 million posted in the same period last year.

The Group's revenue fell 4 percent to $17.09 billion from $17.87 billion reported for the previous year quarter.

The company said that it has declared an interim dividend of 8 HK cents per share.

