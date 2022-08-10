Lenovo Group Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income grew 11% year-on-year to $516 million. Basic earnings per share was $4.39 compared to $4.02. On a non-HKFRS basis, net income was up 35% to $556 million. Revenue was $17 billion, up 5% year-on-year in constant currency.

"We successfully grew our business and improved profitability for the ninth consecutive quarter, while our revenue mix from non-PC businesses reached 37%. Although external challenges may persist in the short-term, the digitalization trend continues to accelerate, and the hybrid work model is here to stay," said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo CEO.

The Group said it remains committed to doubling investments in Research and Development and grew R&D spending 10% year on year and increased R&D headcount by 29% year on year.

