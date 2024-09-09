Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Lenovo Group Ltd. In Focus

Based in Hong Kong, Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) is in the Computer and Technology sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -15.98%. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.75 per share, with a dividend yield of 6.38%. This compares to the Computer - Micro Computers industry's yield of 2.29% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.50 is up 61.1% from last year. Lenovo Group Ltd. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.88%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Lenovo Group's current payout ratio is 22%, meaning it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, LNVGY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.43 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 50.93%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, LNVGY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

