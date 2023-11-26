Lenovo Group (LNVGF) Price Target Increased by 16.77% to 1.37

The average one-year price target for Lenovo Group (OTC:LNVGF) has been revised to 1.37 / share. This is an increase of 16.77% from the prior estimate of 1.17 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGF is 0.39%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 954,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,466K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 8.64% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,202K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 15.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 59,646K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,302K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 3.58% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 54,376K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,742K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 48,960K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares, representing an increase of 85.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 615.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.