Lenovo Group (LNVGF) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Lenovo Group said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 60.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGF is 0.34%, a decrease of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 926,876K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lenovo Group is 1.11. The forecasts range from a low of 0.77 to a high of $1.57. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of 0.99.

The projected annual revenue for Lenovo Group is 69,375MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,634K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 15.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,038K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 5.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 56,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 1.27% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 53,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,006K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 19.65% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 52,488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,404K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGF by 18.95% over the last quarter.

