Lenovo Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (LNVGY) Price Target Decreased by 11.19% to 24.82

The average one-year price target for Lenovo Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LNVGY) has been revised to $24.82 / share. This is a decrease of 11.19% from the prior estimate of $27.94 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.18 to a high of $26.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.09% from the latest reported closing price of $27.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGY is 0.22%, an increase of 36.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 12,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 12,577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,168K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 29.51% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 12.00% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Corient IA holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

