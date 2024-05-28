Lenovo Group Launches Warrant Issuance to Support Growth

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced the approval of a proposed issuance of 1,150,000,000 warrants, with an issue price of HK$1.43 each, to bolster its capital base and support future growth without immediate dilution to existing shareholders. The warrants, set at an initial exercise price of HK$12.31, will allow holders to subscribe for company shares within three years, and are expected to be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The issuance will be carried out through a private placement, with Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited as the placing agent.

