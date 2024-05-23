News & Insights

Lenovo Group Announces Board Composition

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Yang Yuanqing as Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO, alongside Non-executive Directors and Independent Non-executive Directors. The company also detailed the membership of its three Board committees: Audit, Compensation, and Nomination and Governance, indicating the roles and chairmanships within these committees.

