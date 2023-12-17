Lenovo Group - ADR (LNVGY) Price Target Increased by 8.94% to 27.36

The average one-year price target for Lenovo Group - ADR (OTC:LNVGY) has been revised to 27.36 / share. This is an increase of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 25.11 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.69 to a high of 28.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.28% from the latest reported closing price of 24.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGY is 0.39%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.03% to 60,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 30,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,968K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 6.44% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 15,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,978K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 2.25% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 6,070K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 2.00% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,098K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,690K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares, representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.