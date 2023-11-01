Lenovo Group - ADR (LNVGY) Price Target Increased by 19.34% to 24.96

The average one-year price target for Lenovo Group - ADR (OTC:LNVGY) has been revised to 24.96 / share. This is an increase of 19.34% from the prior estimate of 20.91 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.16 to a high of 25.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from the latest reported closing price of 23.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGY is 0.34%, a decrease of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 71,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 30,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,968K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 6.44% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 15,978K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,078K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 10,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,216K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 10.10% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 6,070K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 2.00% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing a decrease of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 21.57% over the last quarter.

