Lenovo Group - ADR (LNVGY) Price Target Increased by 19.17% to 23.37

The average one-year price target for Lenovo Group - ADR (OTC:LNVGY) has been revised to 23.37 / share. This is an increase of 19.17% from the prior estimate of 19.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.65 to a high of 24.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from the latest reported closing price of 22.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGY is 0.41%, an increase of 32.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.59% to 76,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 33,968K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,658K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 72.27% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 15,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,716K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 10,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,216K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 10.10% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 5,914K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing a decrease of 37.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 7.94% over the last quarter.

