Lenovo Group - ADR (LNVGY) Declares $0.77 Dividend

Lenovo Group - ADR said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.77 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 27, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenovo Group - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNVGY is 0.30%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.51% to 68,920K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lenovo Group - ADR is 20.54. The forecasts range from a low of 19.95 to a high of $21.52. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from its latest reported closing price of 18.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lenovo Group - ADR is 69,375MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 26,658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,942K shares, representing an increase of 28.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 22.84% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 15,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,716K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 10,216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares, representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 80.39% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 5,914K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing a decrease of 37.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNVGY by 7.94% over the last quarter.

