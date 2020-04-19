Lenovo draws US$2bn book for five-year bond

HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - Lenovo Group drew a final order book of over US$2bn for its US$650m bond offering on Friday, including US$260m from the leads.

The five-year Reg S senior notes priced at par to yield 5.875%, equal to 555bp over Treasuries and inside initial guidance of 6.125% area. Pricing came within fair value estimates of 5.5%–6.0%, according to Nomura's trading desk.

Asia Pacific investors took 74% of the bonds and EMEA 26%. Asset managers took 60%, private banks 23%, banks 15%, pension funds and others 2%.

The unrated bonds will be drawn off the company's US$3bn MTN programme.

The Chinese personal computer and handheld device maker plans to use the proceeds for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint global coordinators as well as joint lead managers and bookrunners with Bank of Communications, China Citic Bank International, Credit Agricole, Guotai Junan International, Mizuho Securities and MUFG.

Lenovo last tapped the international bond market in March 2018 with a US$750m 4.75% five-year bond priced at Treasuries plus 215bp.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Steve Garton)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.