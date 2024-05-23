News & Insights

Stocks

Lenovo Declares Final Dividend for 2024

May 23, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced a final dividend of HKD 0.3 per share for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, with payment to be made on August 14, 2024. Shareholders must have their documentation lodged by August 1, 2024, to be entitled to the dividend, which was approved on July 18, 2024. The announcement signals a potential reward for investors and reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:0992 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNVGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.