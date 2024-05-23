Lenovo Declares Final Dividend for 2024

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced a final dividend of HKD 0.3 per share for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, with payment to be made on August 14, 2024. Shareholders must have their documentation lodged by August 1, 2024, to be entitled to the dividend, which was approved on July 18, 2024. The announcement signals a potential reward for investors and reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

