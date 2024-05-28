News & Insights

Lenovo Announces Strategic MEA Expansion and Bond Issue

May 28, 2024 — 08:13 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced a strategic collaboration with Alat, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to expand its business and establish new headquarters and a manufacturing facility in the MEA region. The partnership is expected to enhance Lenovo’s global supply chain and accelerate its transformation into a services-led business. Alongside the collaboration, Lenovo will issue $2 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds to Alat to support debt repayment and general corporate needs.

