Lenovo Announces Mixed FY2023/24 Financial Results

Lenovo Group Limited reported a mixed financial performance for FY2023/24, with an 8% full-year revenue decline and a 37% drop in profit attributable to equity holders, despite strong fourth-quarter recoveries in key business groups and a record gross margin. The Solutions and Services Group (SSG) saw an 11% profit growth, while the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) experienced a 10% sales decline over the full year. The company has announced a final dividend of HK30.0 cents per share, consistent with the previous year.

