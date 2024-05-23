Lenovo Announces Governance Committee Leadership Change

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced changes to its Nomination and Governance Committee, with Mr. Yang Yuanqing stepping down as chairman but remaining a member, and Professor Xue Lan, an independent non-executive director, appointed as the new chairman effective May 24, 2024. The company’s Board extends a warm welcome to Professor Xue in his new role.

