Markets
LII

Lennox Q2 Adj. EPS From Cont. Ops. Down 21% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc. (LII) reported second quarter adjusted income per share from continuing operations of $2.97, compared to $3.74, prior-year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $941 million, down 14% from previous year, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts expected revenue of $890.27 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company increased its guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations to $7.90-$8.70 from previous guidance of $7.50-$8.50. The company also raised its guidance for adjusted revenue to be down 10-15% from the prior year compared to previous guidance to be down 11-17%.

The company's quarterly dividend plans remain unchanged at $0.77 per share, or more than $115 million in total for the year. Guidance for free cash flow remains approximately $340 million for the fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LII

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular