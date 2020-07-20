Lennox Q2 Adj. EPS From Cont. Ops. Down 21% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc. (LII) reported second quarter adjusted income per share from continuing operations of $2.97, compared to $3.74, prior-year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $941 million, down 14% from previous year, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts expected revenue of $890.27 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company increased its guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations to $7.90-$8.70 from previous guidance of $7.50-$8.50. The company also raised its guidance for adjusted revenue to be down 10-15% from the prior year compared to previous guidance to be down 11-17%.

The company's quarterly dividend plans remain unchanged at $0.77 per share, or more than $115 million in total for the year. Guidance for free cash flow remains approximately $340 million for the fiscal year.

