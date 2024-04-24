Lennox Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Lennox (LII) reported first quarter net income of $124 million, or $3.47 per share, compared to $98 million, or $2.75 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $124 million, or $3.47 per share, compared to $101 million, or $2.83 per share, last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $1.05 billion, flat with prior year, and up 6% for core operations, with organic revenue up 4% driven by price and favorable sales volume. Analysts on average had estimated $1.05 billion in revenue.

For full year 2024, the company reaffirmed revenue growth guidance of approximately 7%, with 2% of benefit from the AES acquisition. Earnings per share revised range is $19.00 to $20.00 versus the prior range of $18.50 to $20.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.