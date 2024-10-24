Lennox price target raised to $668 from $647 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Lennox (LII) to $668 from $647 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 segment EBIT that was 7% above consensus thanks to better sales and EBIT in the Home Comfort Solutions segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lennox also raised the guide to $20.75-$21.00, and that outlook is still conservative as Q4 is expected to benefit even more from a R-410A stock-in and comps get easier, the firm added.

