Lennox price target raised to $668 from $647 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Lennox (LII) to $668 from $647 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 segment EBIT that was 7% above consensus thanks to better sales and EBIT in the Home Comfort Solutions segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lennox also raised the guide to $20.75-$21.00, and that outlook is still conservative as Q4 is expected to benefit even more from a R-410A stock-in and comps get easier, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LII:
- Lennox price target raised to $675 from $650 at Mizuho
- Lennox price target raised to $656 from $648 at Baird
- Lennox price target raised to $624 from $575 at Barclays
- McDonald’s down after outbreak, Starbucks slides after warning: Morning Buzz
- Lennox International Reports Strong Q3 and Leadership Change
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.