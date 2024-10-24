Lennox price target raised to $624 from $575 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised the firm’s price target on Lennox (LII) to $624 from $575 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s Q4 guidance embeds minimal pre-buy and if one occurs, the 2024 earnings “jumping off point” into ’25 is much higher, suggesting ongoing positive revision momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.