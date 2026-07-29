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Lennox Int'l Trims FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Down 7.2% - Update

July 29, 2026 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, climate-control solutions provider Lennox International Inc. (LII) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while reaffirming annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $23.00 to $24.00 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share. The company continues to expect revenue growth of approximately 8 percent, including an updated 5 percent benefit from completed acquisitions.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share, but now expects revenue growth of approximately 8 percent, up from the prior growth range of approximately 6 to 7 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LII is trading on the NYSE at $505.00, down $39.04 or 7.18 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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