Lennox Int'l Trims FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Down 7.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, climate-control solutions provider Lennox International Inc. (LII) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while reaffirming annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $23.00 to $24.00 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share. The company continues to expect revenue growth of approximately 8 percent, including an updated 5 percent benefit from completed acquisitions.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share, but now expects revenue growth of approximately 8 percent, up from the prior growth range of approximately 6 to 7 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LII is trading on the NYSE at $505.00, down $39.04 or 7.18 percent.

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