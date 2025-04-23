Lennox Int'l Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.

The company said it now expects additional pricing gains to overcome tariffs while preserving profit margins and offsetting the impact of potential volume declines.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $22.25 to $23.50 per share, narrower than the prior guidance range of $22.00 to $23.50 per share. Revenue growth is still expected to be about 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $22.94 per share on a revenue growth of 1.87 percent to $5.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

