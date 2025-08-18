Lennox Int'l To Buy HVAC Division Of NSI Industries From Sentinel Capital For About $550 Mln

(RTTNews) - Lennox International, Inc. (LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the HVAC division of NSI Industries from Sentinel Capital Partners for approximately $550 million.

The HVAC platform includes Duro Dyne, Supco, and other leading critical component and accessories brands.

The strategic acquisition enhances Lennox's ability to deliver a comprehensive, integrated portfolio of parts and supplies supported by enhanced digital and distribution capabilities for commercial and residential HVAC customers across North America.

Duro Dyne and Supco offer a robust product portfolio of HVAC parts and supplies that complement Lennox's current residential and commercial HVAC products with distribution and manufacturing sites across the USA and Canada.

Duro Dyne is known as a market-leading manufacturer of mission-critical HVAC/R components and accessories, while Supco provides high-performing, technician-focused HVAC/R parts.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to various regulatory approvals.

