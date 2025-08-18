Markets
LII

Lennox Int'l To Buy HVAC Division Of NSI Industries From Sentinel Capital For About $550 Mln

August 18, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lennox International, Inc. (LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the HVAC division of NSI Industries from Sentinel Capital Partners for approximately $550 million.

The HVAC platform includes Duro Dyne, Supco, and other leading critical component and accessories brands.

The strategic acquisition enhances Lennox's ability to deliver a comprehensive, integrated portfolio of parts and supplies supported by enhanced digital and distribution capabilities for commercial and residential HVAC customers across North America.

Duro Dyne and Supco offer a robust product portfolio of HVAC parts and supplies that complement Lennox's current residential and commercial HVAC products with distribution and manufacturing sites across the USA and Canada.

Duro Dyne is known as a market-leading manufacturer of mission-critical HVAC/R components and accessories, while Supco provides high-performing, technician-focused HVAC/R parts.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to various regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.