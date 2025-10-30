Lennox International (XTRA:LXI) Price Target Increased by 98.13% to 500.89

The average one-year price target for Lennox International (XTRA:LXI) has been revised to 500,89 € / share. This is an increase of 98.13% from the prior estimate of 252,81 € dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 413,64 € to a high of 633,72 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from the latest reported closing price of 429,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXI is 0.19%, an increase of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 32,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,566K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,114K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,066K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 938K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.