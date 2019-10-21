Lennox International Slashes FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) slashed its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2019. For fiscal 2019, Lennox now projects earnings in a range of $10.65 to $10.95 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $11.15-$11.45 per share, on adjusted revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $$11.91 to $12.51 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $11.30 to $11.90 per share, on adjusted revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.41 per share on a revenue decline of 1.3 percent to $3.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

