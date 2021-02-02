Lennox International Reiterates FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) reiterated its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, Lennox continues to project earnings and adjusted from continuing operations in the range of $10.55 to $11.15 per share on an adjusted revenue growth of 4 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.99 per share on a revenue growth of 6.1 percent to $3.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

