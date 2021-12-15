Lennox International Reiterates FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its virtual investment community meeting later on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) reiterated its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2021 and initiated guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2021, Lennox continues to project earnings from continuing operations in the range of $11.97 to $12.17 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $12.10 to $12.30 per share, on a revenue growth of 13 to 15 percent, including a 1% benefit from favorable foreign exchange.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.27 per share on a revenue growth of 13.9 percent to $4.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now expects earnings and adjusted from continuing operations in a range of $13.40 to $14.40 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $13.87 per share on a revenue growth of 4.8 percent to $4.34 billion for the year.

