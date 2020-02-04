Lennox International Reiterates FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) reiterated its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Lennox continues to project earnings and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $11.30 to $11.90 per share, on adjusted revenue growth of 4 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.61 per share on a revenue growth of 5.6 percent to $3.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We introduced new products in 2019 and continued to make investments for future growth and profitability that position the company well for 2020 and beyond," said Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn.

