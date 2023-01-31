Markets
Lennox International Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Reiterates FY23 EPS

January 31, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc. (LII) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth-quarter earnings supported by 13 percent revenue growth compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings beat estimates.

Further, the company reiterated its 2023 outlook with earnings per share in a range of $14.25-$15.25 and core revenue flat to up 4 percent.

The quarterly earnings were $94.4 million, compared to $83.6 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $2.66, up from $2.28. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.63. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.55 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.093 billion from $964.8 million last year. Wall Street was looking for $1.11 billion.

The energy-efficient climate-control solutions provider reiterated full-year 2023 earnings in a range of $14.25-$15.25 and core revenue growth of flat to up to 4 percent, excluding items.

