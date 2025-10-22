Lennox International Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call AT 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc (LII) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on October 22, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.investor.lennox.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 800-267-6316 (US) or +1 203-518-9783 (International).

For a replay call, dial 800-839-0866(US) or +1 402-220-0662 (International).

