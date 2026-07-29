Lennox International Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc (LII) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on July 29, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.investor.lennox.com

To listen to the call, dial 800-267-6316 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9783 (international) with conference ID LIIQ226.

For a replay call, dial 800-839-5484 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-1522 (international).

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