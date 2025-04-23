Lennox International Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc (LII) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on April 23, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.investor.lennox.com

To listen to the call, dial 800-343-4136 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9843 (international).

For a replay call, dial 800-839-1180 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-0400 (international).

