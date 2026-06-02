Lennox International (LII) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $514.16, changing hands as high as $540.62 per share. Lennox International Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LII's low point in its 52 week range is $434.06 per share, with $689.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $514.92. The LII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further LII Research:

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