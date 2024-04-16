Lennox International (LII) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 507.45

The average one-year price target for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has been revised to 507.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 483.03 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 439.35 to a high of 589.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from the latest reported closing price of 461.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1056 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 43,026K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,627K shares representing 57.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,887K shares representing 38.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,956K shares, representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,135K shares representing 34.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,426K shares representing 23.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,387K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 12.57% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,637K shares representing 21.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,976K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

