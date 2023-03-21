Lennox International (LII) Declares $1.06 Dividend

Lennox International said on March 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share ($4.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $249.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.93% Upside

As of March 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is $271.76. The forecasts range from a low of $228.26 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.93% from its latest reported closing price of $249.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is $4,825MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 30,083K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 5.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,257K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 40.92% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,241K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,096K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 11.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 996K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 986K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.