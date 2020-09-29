Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $271.8, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $271.8, representing a -6.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $289.94 and a 66.35% increase over the 52 week low of $163.40.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.8. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.55%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.