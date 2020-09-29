Dividends
LII

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $271.8, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $271.8, representing a -6.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $289.94 and a 66.35% increase over the 52 week low of $163.40.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.8. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.55%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LII

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular