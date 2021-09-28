Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.92 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $308.23, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $308.23, representing a -13.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $356.36 and a 15.76% increase over the 52 week low of $266.27.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.02. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.66%, compared to an industry average of 20%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lii Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.