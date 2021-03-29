Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LII has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $320.84, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $321.70 and a 90.51% increase over the 52 week low of $168.41.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.24. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.79%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LII as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 27.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LII at 1.44%.

