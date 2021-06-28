Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.92 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $331.01, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $331.01, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $356.36 and a 49.24% increase over the 52 week low of $221.80.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.11. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.88%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LII as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (LII).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAMC with an increase of 8.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LII at 2.41%.

