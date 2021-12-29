Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.92 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $322.85, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $322.85, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $356.36 and a 21.02% increase over the 52 week low of $266.77.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.01. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.98%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lii Dividend History page.

