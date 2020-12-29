Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $272.18, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $272.18, representing a -14.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $319.77 and a 66.58% increase over the 52 week low of $163.40.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.28. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.48%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LII as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 19.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LII at 4.43%.

