Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $243.86, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $243.86, representing a -18.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $298.49 and a 15.91% increase over the 52 week low of $210.39.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.34. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.33%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LII as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 13.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LII at 4.64%.

