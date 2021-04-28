Lennox International Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Lennox International delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$931m, some 18% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.20, an impressive 69% ahead of forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:LII Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lennox International from 15 analysts is for revenues of US$3.96b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 3.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.6% to US$11.85. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.16 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Lennox International 7.2% to US$306on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Lennox International analyst has a price target of US$347 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$195. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lennox International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 6.7% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Lennox International is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lennox International's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lennox International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lennox International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

