Lennox International Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc (LII) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $245.8 million, or $6.98 per share. This compares with $239.0 million, or $6.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lennox International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.8 million or $6.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $1.426 billion from $1.498 billion last year.

Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $245.8 Mln. vs. $239.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.98 vs. $6.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.426 Bln vs. $1.498 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.75 - $23.25

