Lennox International (FRA:LXI) Price Target Increased by 6.94% to 369.87

The average one-year price target for Lennox International (FRA:LXI) has been revised to 369.87 / share. This is an increase of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 345.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 319.38 to a high of 410.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.08% from the latest reported closing price of 352.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXI is 0.29%, an increase of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 27,695K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,390K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 82.63% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,235K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 15.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 20.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 980K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 898K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 760.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

