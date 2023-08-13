Lennox International (FRA:LXI) Price Target Increased by 19.41% to 331.62

The average one-year price target for Lennox International (FRA:LXI) has been revised to 331.62 / share. This is an increase of 19.41% from the prior estimate of 277.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 240.38 to a high of 384.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from the latest reported closing price of 296.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXI is 0.25%, an increase of 17.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 27,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,390K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,235K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 15.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 996K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 918K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 3.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.