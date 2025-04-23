LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $LII Reports Quarterly Earnings

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL ($LII) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $3.37 per share, beating estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $1,072,599,999, beating estimates of $1,032,258,794 by $40,341,205.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LII stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $1,401,800.
- PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 965 shares for an estimated $596,370
- JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $398,090.
- TODD J TESKE sold 500 shares for an estimated $337,760
- SHERRY BUCK sold 500 shares for an estimated $330,370
- CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $250,072.
- SHANE D WALL sold 325 shares for an estimated $199,215
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 775,562 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $472,549,926
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 643,988 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,381,888
- BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC added 435,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,379,396
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 317,937 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,719,014
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 268,692 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,714,035
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 247,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,543,406
- INVESCO LTD. added 236,020 shares (+90.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,806,986
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LENNOX INTERNATIONAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LII forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.