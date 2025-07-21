LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LII Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL ($LII) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,493,428,864 and earnings of $6.92 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LII stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W III NORRIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,570 shares for an estimated $5,804,912.
- JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,041,011.
- CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $414,114.
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 579,209 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,837,783
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 470,868 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,076,900
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 356,114 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $204,138,789
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 277,279 shares (+150.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,506,381
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 199,133 shares (+181.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,679,760
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 179,930 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,910,141
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 118,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,523,411
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 07/17/2025
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $650.0 on 07/17/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $691.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $550.0 on 07/01/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $549.0 on 05/16/2025
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $570.0 on 04/24/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025
