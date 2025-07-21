LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LII Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL ($LII) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,493,428,864 and earnings of $6.92 per share.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W III NORRIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,570 shares for an estimated $5,804,912 .

. JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,041,011 .

. CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $414,114.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $650.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $691.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $550.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $549.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $570.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

