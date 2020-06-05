Lennox International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LII

In trading on Friday, shares of Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.61, changing hands as high as $239.80 per share. Lennox International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LII's low point in its 52 week range is $163.395 per share, with $298.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $236.24.

